Man shot by suspect on bicycle at Carondelet neighborhood gas station

Emergency crews at Grand and Gravois after a man was shot Monday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect on a bicycle is being sought after a man was shot at a gas station in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood early Monday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., the victim was at the BP Gas Station on Virginia and Bates when he was shot by the suspect. After the shooting, the victim was taken to the White Castle at Grand and Gravois, where police were contacted for help.

The victim was conscious and breathing while being transported to the hospital.

Other details regarding the suspect have not been released.

