PHOTOS: Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >
The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.More >
The city manager tells a newspaper that two people were killed and four people were injured in a shooting inside a New Mexico public library.More >
