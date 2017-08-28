PHOTOS: Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey - KMOV.com

PHOTOS: Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Posted: Updated:
Men checks on a boat storage facility that was damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Men checks on a boat storage facility that was damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Getty Images Getty Images

Photos capture the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area. 

Powered by Frankly