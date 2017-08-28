New discrimination, overdose laws take effect in Missouri

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Most new laws passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year will take effect Monday.

New laws include a higher standard for proving workplace or housing discrimination in court.

That change has been praised by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and business groups, who say it has been too easy to sue for alleged discrimination and that the change will help businesses.

The Missouri NAACP opposes the change. State chapter President Rod Chapel says the organization might sue the state over the law.

Another new law provides legal protections for people with small amounts of drugs who seek medical help for themselves or someone else who is overdosing. Another will allow summer camps, restaurants and sports arenas to keep emergency allergy medicine on hand in case of severe allergic reactions.

