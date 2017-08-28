Local volunteers head to Texas, send supplies in wake of floods

Volunteers at the "Meals for a Million" event in St. Charles. (KMOV)

Volunteers and supplies are both on their way from the St. Louis area to Texas to help those swamped by the unprecedented flood in Houston.

A warehouse in the St. Louis area is one of five in the country that is ready to fill when a disaster strikes.

"We've got cots, we've got blankets also we've got teddy bears for kids," said Cindy Ericson, CEO of Red Cross of Eastern Missouri.

On Sunday, local Red Cross volunteers headed to Houston to help with relief efforts there while other volunteers in St. Charles stayed behind and participated in the 'Meals for a Million' event.

The event was going on all weekend to package a million meals for St. Louis area food banks. But on Sunday evening, they decided to keep packaging with the hope of sending some of those meals down to Texas.

"It just renews my faith in people, it's just amazing, people just want to be involved," said volunteer Sheryl Rowley.

The Missouri Task Force also deployed to Texas. They arrived last night and were helping with search and rescue efforts in the city of Rockport today.

