Man dies after shooting in north St. Louis

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A man is dead after a shooting occurred at Hall Street and Riverview Drive Sunday evening.

Officials said the victim was shot multiple times in the chest. 

More information will become available as this story develops.

