Man, 22, injured in north St. Louis shooting

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8400 block of Lowell Street Sunday evening.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the stomach and was breathing and conscious at the scene.

He was taken to an area hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

More information will become available as this story develops,

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

