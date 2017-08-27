Boil order issued for O'Fallon, Illinois; high school closed Monday

The water system in O'Fallon, Illinois was shut off for emergency repairs at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said a water main was being repaired at the intersection of Highway 50 and Mark Drive. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the water main was repaired, restoring water to all O’Fallon water customers, but a boil order is now in effect until further notice.

Due to the water main repairs, all classes at O'Fallon Township High School District 203 are canceled for Monday. In addition, Districts 90 and 104 are also closed.

During the boil order, customers are advised to bring all water used for drinking, preparing food and ice cubes to a rolling boil for at least one minute to kill disease-causing organisms before using.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.