1 dead in shooting in St. Louis

1 dead in shooting in St. Louis

Posted: Updated:
By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
Credit KMOV Credit KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the location for a "supposed sudden death" and upon arrival they found a man with gunshot wounds to the back.

More information will become available as this story develops.

