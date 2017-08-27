1 man dies after shooting in St. Louis

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 6000 bock of North Broadway late Saturday night. (KMOV)

A man was shot in the head and wasn't conscious or breathing at the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

More information will become available as this story develops.

