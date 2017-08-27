American Red Cross accepting donations for Harvey relief effort - KMOV.com

American Red Cross accepting donations for Harvey relief effort

Posted: Updated:
By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
The American Red Cross Logo (Credit: Red Cross) The American Red Cross Logo (Credit: Red Cross)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The American Red Cross is accepting donations that will go towards the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Here are three ways you can donate today:

  • Call 1(800)-RED-CROSS 
  • Text Harvey to 90999 (automatic $10 donation)
  • Visit Redcross.org

All donations will go directly to Red Cross/Harvey Operations. 

