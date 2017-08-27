Police: Gun seized from 16-year-old at Metrolink platform

The St. Louis County Police Department says three guns have been seized in the past seven days by Metrolink day watch officers. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)

Police sent out a tweet about the incidents around 1 p.m. Sunday:

Gun seized from a 16yo at the North Hanley Platform. Three guns seized in the last 7 days by Metrolink day watch officers. #saferstl pic.twitter.com/K5DflgiS69 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 27, 2017

A gun was seized from a 16-year-old at the North Hanley Platform.

Police have not released any other details surrounding the incidents.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

