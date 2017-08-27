Police: Gun seized from 16-year-old at Metrolink platform - KMOV.com

Police: Gun seized from 16-year-old at Metrolink platform

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Connect
The St. Louis County Police Department says three guns have been seized in the past seven days by Metrolink day watch officers. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department) The St. Louis County Police Department says three guns have been seized in the past seven days by Metrolink day watch officers. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The St. Louis County Police Department says three guns have been seized in the past seven days by Metrolink day watch officers.

Police sent out a tweet about the incidents around 1 p.m. Sunday:

A gun was seized from a 16-year-old at the North Hanley Platform.

Police have not released any other details surrounding the incidents.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly