Gyorko hits DL with hamstring injury, Voit recalled

With the stretch run fully in focus, the Cardinals are dealing with another injury to a key player.

St. Louis placed third baseman Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day disabled list Sunday after he injured his right hamstring running the bases late in Saturday night’s walk-off win over the Rays. Luke Voit has been recalled to take Gyorko’s place on the roster, which gives Mike Matheny a couple interesting directions for his daily lineup.

One is Greg Garcia at third with Voit simply representing an option off the bench; that’s the plan Matheny is set to employ Sunday. However, Garcia’s .243/.367/.319 batting line is a sure step down from Gyorko’s production at the hot corner (.272/.341/.469), particularly in the power category.

The other plan of action for third base, should Garcia struggle in his expanded role, would be an opportunity to mitigate the possible power outage. If Matheny shifted Matt Carpenter to third base—which has only happened once in 2017—that could open the door for more regular playing time for Voit at first. In a small sample of 87 at-bats with the Cardinals this season, Voit’s .460 SLG could be an attractive tool in the lower half of the Cardinals lineup.

Gyorko's 18 home runs and 64 RBIs for the season will be missed in the lineup, especially as he had begun to heat up in the last week with a .984 OPS in his last five games.