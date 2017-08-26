Doctors work to save life of boy, 8, struck by truck in St. Louis County

An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition on Saturday after being struck by a car. (KMOV)

Doctors are doing all they can to save a little boy's life. The driver of a truck hit eight-year-old Camryn Carpenter as he was riding his bike in a neighborhood near Maryland Heights on Saturday. Carpenter's uncle spoke only to News 4.

St. Louis County police worked for almost five hours investigating the accident hurting Carpenter.

Omar Chavez is a father who lives near Entity and Canter Avenues where a man drove a truck into the boy.

"Oh, I am pissed. When I see people driving so crazy, I am pissed," said Chavez.

Carpenter's uncle admits, he felt the same way at first.

"I am not pointing blame. Accidents happen. You know what I mean? But, you have to be more aware of your surroundings," said Jason Carpenter.

Carpenter said his nephew was riding a bike to buy a bag of sugar for his grandma.

"He ran out into the street, he looked both ways. There is a hill right over here, as you see, the truck came over and just did not see him," added Carpenter.

Dispatchers learned of the accident at 11:56 a.m. Police finished gathering evidence, taking measurements and making notes a little before 5:00 p.m.

"I'm kind of freaking out. I don't know. I do not know even know what to think. My mom just got out of the hospital. I am now dealing with this. My sister has to be freaking out," added Carpenter.

Doctors list the boy as being in critical condition.

"They've had to cut a chunk of his skull out to relieve the pressure and try to figure out where the bleeding is on his brain. There is also something wrong with his neck," added Carpenter.

People who live in the 2400 block of Entity Avenue, including Carpenter, urge drivers to slow down.

"Watch out for kids. Watch out for pedestrians. There are people walking up and down this street. There is no sidewalk. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour. Go 25," added Carpenter.

Crash investigators said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Officers don't yet know if the driver will be charged.

