Highway in Godfrey, Ill. named after fallen St. Louis County officer

Officer Blake Snyder was shot and killed while on duty on October 6 (KMOV).

Illinois Route 100 in Godfrey, Ill. has been officially renamed the “Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway.”

Saturday morning a dedication ceremony was held at Lars-Hoffman Park.

Officer Snyder was a Godfrey native who worked for the St. Louis County Police Department.

He was shot and killed on the job in October of 2016.

“This city that he so very loved is going to remember him forever and always,” said Elizabeth Snyder, Officer Snyder’s wife. “It’s a long and lasting honor for him in just another way so this is really, really cool. Blake loved this area, so it’s perfect.

State Representative Dan Beiser and Senator Bill Haine sponsored the resolution after hearing from community members who wanted the name change.

