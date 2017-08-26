7 injured in accident in Lebanon, Ill. - KMOV.com

7 injured in accident in Lebanon, Ill.

Posted: Updated:
By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
LEBANON, IL (KMOV.com) -

Police are investigating an accident that occurred at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 50 Saturday evening.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash with seven people suffering injures. Three Arch helicopters have been sent to the scene.

More information will become available as this story develops.

