Man drowns at Farmington state park

A man drowned at Pim Lake Beach at St. Joe State Park in Farmington early Saturday morning.

Officials said around 8:30 a.m., a man in his 70's was launching a boat from a ramp with a friend.

The boat got away from him and he went after it. Shortly after going after the boat, he went under water and never re-surfaced.

The man's body has been recovered. His identity has not yet been released.

