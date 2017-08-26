Man drowns at Farmington state park - KMOV.com

Man drowns at Farmington state park

Posted: Updated:
By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Credit: KMOV Credit: KMOV
FARMINGTON (KMOV.com) -

A man drowned at Pim Lake Beach at St. Joe State Park in Farmington early Saturday morning.

Officials said around 8:30 a.m., a man in his 70's was launching a boat from a ramp with a friend.

The boat got away from him and he went after it. Shortly after going after the boat, he went under water and never re-surfaced.

The man's body has been recovered. His identity has not yet been released.

More information will become available as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly