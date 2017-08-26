Man, 77, drowns at Farmington state park

A man drowned at Pim Lake Beach at St. Joe State Park in Farmington early Saturday morning.

Officials said around 8:30 a.m., Vincencio Rafael, 77, of Venezuela was launching a boat from a ramp with a friend.

The boat got away from him and he went after it. Shortly after going after the boat, he went under water and never re-surfaced.

More information will become available as this story develops.

