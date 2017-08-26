Train derails in South County, causing lanes of I-55 to shutdown - KMOV.com

Train derails in South County, causing lanes of I-55 to shutdown

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

Officials said a train derailed in south St. Louis County at Mattis Road and Little Rock Road Saturday afternoon.

The derailment happened on the train tracks above Interstate 55. Both north and southbound lanes of the interstate are shutdown from Butler Hill Road to Lindbergh Boulevard.

The train cars were carrying coal and the spillage of coal onto the highway caused the shutdown. Officials also say their concerned about the trains toppling over the rails and falling onto the interstate. 

MoDOT says the interstate is expected to remain closed until midnight or later.

More information will become available as this story develops.

