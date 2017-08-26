I-55 reopens in South County after trail derailment forces shutd - KMOV.com

I-55 reopens in South County after trail derailment forces shutdown

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

Interstate 55 reopened Sunday morning after a train derailed in south St. Louis County at Mattis Road and Little Rock Road Saturday afternoon. 

The derailment happened just after 3 p.m. on the train tracks above Interstate 55. Both north and southbound lanes of the interstate were shutdown from Butler Hill Road to Lindbergh Boulevard. 

The train cars were carrying coal and the spillage of coal onto the highway caused the shutdown. Officials also said they were concerned about the trains toppling over the rails and falling onto the interstate. 

