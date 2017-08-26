Boy, 8, in critical condition after being hit by vehicle - KMOV.com

Boy, 8, in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Saturday. 

St. Louis County police were called to the 2400 block of Entity Avenue just before noon, where they discovered 8-year-old Camryn Carpenter lying in the roadway. Carpenter was taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and the driver of the car is said to be cooperating with authorities. 

