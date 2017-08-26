Fiery accident shuts down Interstate 70 near O'Fallon

Parts of Interstate 70 were shut down on Saturday, August 26, 2017 after a vehicle caught fire (Credit: Brooke Scructon)

Eastbound Interstate 70 was shut down near Exit 217 in O'Fallon, Mo. due to a single vehicle accident on Saturday.

Police tell News 4 that a car was traveling down the interstate when it ran over an unknown piece of metal that instantly caught fire. One person in the car was severely burned and was air lifted to a local hospital. Two other victims sustained minor burns.

Both directions of Interstate 70 were shut down immediately following the accident. Currently, westbound I-70 is back open along with two lanes of eastbound I-70.

An investigation determined that the piece of metal may have been a bar that fell off a tractor trailer.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol with any additional information.

