Fatal accident on I-55 leaves two dead

Interstate 55 in Illinois was closed for about five and a half hours on Saturday morning after a fatal accident.

The accident happened in Montgomery County near mile post 52. Police say a 2007 Honda car driven by Caleb Countryman, 21, sideswiped a 2003 Chevrolet van, causing the van to leave the roadway and overturn.

The driver of the van, 49-year-old Luis Paulet, and passenger, 31-year-old Liz Alejo Mora de Paulet, were both ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Both victims are from Texas.

The accident is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

