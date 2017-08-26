Road crews close one lane of WB I-70 in Wentzville; delays expected

A heads up for drivers in St. Charles County: road crews have closed off one lane on westbound Interstate 70 just before Route Z in Wentzville.

MoDOT says to expect long delays not only on Interstate 70, but also on Interstate 64 because the closure is so close to the I-64-Route 61 interchange.

Only one lane of Interstate 70 will get by all weekend. All lanes will be back open by 5 a.m. on Monday.

