2 suspects charged after shooting at Sunset Hills police during chase

The police officer's car after shots were fired during the chase. (KMOV)

Two suspects are in custody after attempting to assault a police officer during a pursuit on Saturday morning.

The incident began in Sunset Hills around 1:12 a.m., where a police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a felony associated with the license plate. The driver, 49-year-old Cassandra Williams, hit a Sunset Hills patrol car while attempting to flee the scene.

During the pursuit, the passenger, 41-year-old Christopher Keown, fired shots at the patrol cars, one of which went through the windshield of a patrol car and narrowly missed an officer. The officer returned fire although none of the shots struck the Williams or Keown.

While fleeing police, the suspects ran a red light and hit another vehicle. At this point, one of the suspects raised his hand as if to shoot at the officer again, and the officer fired through the windshield of the patrol car.

The pursuit continued until the driver lost control on Loughborough Drive and Loughborough Avenue in South St. Louis, where both suspects were taken into custody.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

Williams has been charged with resisting/interfering with a felony arrest and is being held on a $200,000 cash bond.

Keown has been charged with assault in the first degree, armed criminal action and resisting/interfering with a felony arrest. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

