Tensions outside Busch Stadium ahead of Cards first Pride Night

Protesters and counter protesters were outside Busch Stadium before the Cardinals first-ever Pride Night. Credit: KMOV

The Cardinals’ first-ever Pride Night was marked by clashes outside Busch Stadium.

Protests escalated quickly just two hours before first pitch. Countless people were on hand to counter the anti-LGBT message being spread by the six members from the Westboro Baptist Church. The protests were held on Broadway

“There was maybe only six of them, but they had signs telling me that I was going to hell. They had signs telling me that I was wrong for who I am,” said Shane Basso, a transgender man.

The peace was kept until members with the Westboro Baptist Church went home. Dozens of police officers pushed the protesters off the sidewalk and onto Broadway, where they continued to chant.

“Whose streets? Our streets!” the protesters chanted.

The protest continued up until the time of first pitch. Nobody was arrested.

News 4 reached out for a comment from the Cardinals, but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved