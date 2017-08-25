Possible drunk driver strikes Jeff Co. police car

A driver in Jefferson County could be facing DUI charges after crashing into a police officer's car Friday evening.

Officials said around 8 p.m., a possible drunk driver crashed head-on into a Byrnes Mill police officer's car near the intersection of Highway 30 and W.

The driver did suffer injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The officer was not injured in the accident.

More information will become available as this story develops.

