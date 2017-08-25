Delay sought in construction of Blues practice facility

A proposed hockey complex in Creve Ceour Park would be a new practice facility for the Blues (Credit: KMOV)

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis County Council's chairman is seeking a delay in permits for construction of a new St. Louis Blues practice facility, saying project approval was based on potentially "incorrect, misleading or incomplete" information.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sam Page on Friday said in a proposed resolution that County Executive Steve Stenger's administration underestimated the number of users of Creve Coeur Lake Park, where the ice arena would sit.

Stenger in a statement called Page's claim of being misled "inexplicable" and says the action is "pure political posturing." Both Page and Stenger are Democrats.

Page introduced legislation in December to approve the project. But numerous opponents have attended recent council meetings.

Advocates say that in addition to a practice facility for the Blues, the four-rink facility would provide space for youth and amateur hockey.

