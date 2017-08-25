Elementary students enjoy new instruments after Surprise Squad visit

A water main break in downtown St. Louis has been gushing water since July 21 and it's closed down one business ever sinceMore >
The owner of a salon in Defiance says customers are coming in expecting to get a deal with a Groupon coupon, but the coupons aren’t validMore >
Four people were found dead inside a St. Louis County home overnight.More >
Metal in the roadway caused flat tires and delays on eastbound Interstate 44/55 Friday morning.More >
