Elementary students enjoy new instruments after Surprise Squad visit

Some elementary students got a musical start to the school year.

This week, students from the Patrick Henry Elementary school and their teacher Ms. Gage received brand new instruments.

Those instruments were ordered after a visit from the KMOV Surprise Squad in May.

“Oh my god do you know what this means…”

Gage said after the Surprise Squad visit, her students asked about the instruments every day and tore through the packaging when they arrived.

She said they are all so grateful.

