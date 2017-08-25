National Park Service celebrating 101st anniversary - KMOV.com

National Park Service celebrating 101st anniversary

It was a day of celebration at all of the national parks across the country on Friday, including the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.

The National Park Service is celebrating its 101st anniversary.

Park service members were out all day on the Arch grounds, the old courthouse and on the riverboat tours spreading the word on everything our nation's parks have to offer, particularly parks in the St. Louis area.

