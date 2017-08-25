Washington University law students clean up local properties

Law students at Washington University took time from studying to clean up neighborhoods in the Normandy School District area (Credit: KMOV)

Some law students at Washington University took a break from hitting the books to roll up their sleeves.

200 students were spread out on Pine Lawn today to help people clean up dozens of properties. The students partnered with Beyond Housing for the effort.

Organizers say they were focused on revitalizing the Normandy School District area.

"I'm honestly just looking forward to learning more about the community, more about its needs and about how I can help," said Farrah Pursaauer, Washington University student.

Students worked on 31 properties. The event involved things like picking up trash and trimming overgrown trees.

