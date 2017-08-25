Man stabbed outside of St. Louis City Hall - KMOV.com

Man stabbed outside of St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo.

Police were called to the area of Market Street and Tucker Boulevard near St. Louis City Hall on Friday after a man was stabbed in the chest. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police have taken one suspect into custody, but have not released the suspect's name or any possible motive for the stabbing. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

