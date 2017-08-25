Ballwin man wins $50,000 from Powerball drawing

A St. Louis County man who won $50,000 on August 19's Powerball drawing has come forward.

Thomas Howren of Ballwin purchased his ticket from the Valley Park Motomart located at 20 S. Elam Avenue. He claimed his prize on August 21.

The winning numbers for Powerball drawing were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and the Powerball number was 13.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved