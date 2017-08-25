Local volunteers deploying for Hurricane Harvey

Missouri Task Force 1 has been deployed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts (Credit: Boone County Fire Protection District/Facebook)

As Hurricane Harvey approaches the coast of Texas, groups of volunteers in Missouri and Illinois getting ready to help those impacted by the storm.

Missouri Task Force 1, which is based in Columbia, is departing the state to head for a staging location in San Antonio, Texas. The group will bring along over 100,000 pounds of equipment and 47 team members from all across Missouri.

The group has also been authorized to add another swift water rescue component and 14 swift water technicians to the team.

The group is scheduled to arrive in Texas by 5 p.m. tonight.

In other hurricane relief efforts, the American Red Cross is sending thousands of disaster relief workers and supplies to Texas as part of a massive storm relief effort.

Two volunteers from the American Red Cross Serving South Central Illinois have been deployed, with more volunteers expected to be deployed in the coming days. Emergency response vehicles from Springfield and Herrin, Ill. have been activated ahead of the storm.

