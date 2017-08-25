Missouri men to stand trial in videotaped kitten abuse case

FORSYTH, Mo. (AP) — Police say two Missouri men ordered to stand trial on animal cruelty charges participated in the videotaped torture of a kitten that was dragged behind a vehicle.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a judge bound Kyle Williams and Jordan Hall over for trial Thursday. Investigators said Williams had a kitten, named Tuffy, which he described as "sickly" and was looking up ways to kill.

Branson police Officer Dale Burnett said a friend came up with the idea of tying the cat's neck to the bumper of a Jeep and gunning the engine. Police were called after video was posted online of people laughing as the cat was dragged.

Police believe Hall drove the Jeep. Police say Williams admitted to smashing the kitten's head with a rock after it survived.