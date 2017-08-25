History being made at Cardinals' Pride Night Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – History will be made Friday night when a transgender person throws out the first pitch for the first time in St. Louis Major League Baseball history.

Tassandra Crush will throw out the first pitch at the Cardinals’ first-ever Pride Night.

“I don’t think it should’ve taken this long,” Crush said. “Also, I feel that certain things around the world has taken longer. Rome wasn’t built in a day, segregation didn’t end in a day, things take so long for people to understand.”

Pride Night aims to bring awareness to LGBTQ issues, including equality and inclusion.

Crush, the reigning Queen of Pride, said she is not worried about the talk of protests regarding the game.

“You can’t judge someone just because their life isn’t the same as your life, or their belief isn’t the same as your belief,” she said. “I’m not worried about anything. If I were scared I’d stay at home, I wouldn’t be outside right now.”

