Body of man found in St. Clair County river after hospital release

The body of an elderly man was pulled from a river in St. Clair County after the man was released from the hospital.

Police pulled the body of 81 year-old William Rucker out of a river Wednesday night in Sauget, Illinois. The St. Clair County Coroner said it appears Rucker died from drowning, although the official cause-of-death has yet to be released.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said before his drowning, Rucker was released from Barnes Jewish Hospital. He had pancreatic cancer.

At this time, the sheriff's office does not know what happened on Rucker's way home.

The investigation into Rucker's death is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved