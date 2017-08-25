All lanes of I-270 reopen at Gravois following crash

All lanes have reopened following an accident on northbound Interstate 270.

The crash originally closed all lanes of the interstate at Gravois Road in Sunset Hills. The crash occurred sometime after 8:15 a.m. The interstate reopened before 9 a.m.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown., There is no information available yet on injuries.

