Debris on EB I-44/55 near Poplar Street Bridge causing flat tires, delays

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Metal in the roadway caused flat tires and delays on eastbound Interstate 44/55 Friday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., Skyzoom4 was over the area near the Poplar Street Bridge and saw a couple cars pulled over to the shoulder with flat tires after running over the debris. The exact number of cars with flat tires is currently known.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the debris came from a car. After losing the debris, the car reportedly kept going and did not stop.

The debris also caused a significant backup in the area.

MoDOT, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Metropolitan Police helped change tires or call tow trucks between 8-to-12 vehicles.

Highway Patrol said the metal seemed to be cut outs of some kind, believed to have come from a truck. Although, no witnesses saw what happened.

All the metal has been cleaned up from the highway.

