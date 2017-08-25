Truck driver shot in back while doing paperwork in north St. Louis

A truck where a driver was shot Friday morning in North City (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A truck driver was shot while doing paperwork in north St. Louis early Friday morning.

The driver is a 44 year-old man who works for the trucking company CRST, was inside his truck in the 8300 block of Hall Street around 12:45 a.m.

He was shot multiple times in the side of his body.

Another man was sleeping inside the truck at the time of the shooting.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved