Man who woke up paralyzed using misfortune to help others

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A young man is taking his misfortune and using it as a way to help and inspire others.

Brandon Main loves hiking and mountain biking but months after graduating from the University of Arkansas in May 2016 his life changed.

“One night I just went to bed fine. Wasn’t feeling any weakness and the next morning I woke up completely paralyzed,” he said. “I never thought on December 22 that that would be the last day I would walk.”

Doctors told him his immune system had attacked his spinal cord because of a virus. He lost his ability to walk but kept his attitude.

“I’m trying to stay positive. I would love to walk again but I’ve made it this far and there’s no reason why I can’t have a successful great life,” the 23-year-old said.

One group he really wants to reach is those who are going through the same thing.

“I just went and saw someone at Barnes that suffered a very similar injury to me and when she was laying up in the hospital bed she was in the same state as I was, like will I ever walk again? What’s gonna happen? You just gotta wake up every day thinking that you’re gonna accomplish something.”

His story is one of determination and inspiration.

“Every day I’m working harder to accomplish more things. I want people to know that I’ve not given up.”

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved