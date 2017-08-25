Murder-suicide ruled out after 4 people, including 10-year-old, found dead inside STL County home

Investigators outside a home in the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive after four people were found dead late Thursday night (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four people were found dead inside a north St. Louis County home overnight.

Just before midnight, a woman and three men were found with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive in Glasgow Village. St. Louis County Police officials said they went to the home after they were contacted by family members to conduct a welfare check.

"It's just as grisly as you'd probably imagine it to be," said St. Louis County Police Department Officer Benjamin Granda. "This is a terrible incident and we're gonna have to get to the bottom of it. So, If anybody has any information about this please call our department immediately."

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit. Police told News 4 all of the victims were last seen or heard from Wednesday night. Police have ruled out murder-suicide as a scenario that played out.

The identities of the victims, a 56-year-old woman and three male victims, ages 20, 18 and 10, have not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding the apparent quadruple shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

