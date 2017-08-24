East Alton Wood River High School sophomore recovering after car hits him

Nicole Morton is a mother of three who lives near Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

"I got a call yesterday saying a kid was hit. My heart dropped," said Morton.

She rushed home while calling her oldest child who attends the nearby high school.

"The road is right here. It is a straight shot to the high school," added Morton.

Morton found out her son was fine, but was concerned for another parent.

Markings on Edwardsville Road near Wood River Avenue show where a car hit a teenager crossing on his walk home from East Alton-Wood River High School.

"That is why I live on this side of the street, so my daughter does not have to cross the road," added Morton.

The crash site is about a block north of the school.

News 4 has learned the student is a sophomore. The school will not release his name.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man," said Superintendent Dr. John Pearson.

Dr. John Pearson is asking staff to do what they can following the crash.

"We asked the teachers to watch out for any students who were going to have any difficulty with this," added Dr. Pearson.

"People should more careful and watch. Even if they are a bunch of kids, they are kids. So, the people driving need to watch out for them," added Morton.

