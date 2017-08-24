Limited number of Ed Sheeran tickets to be released on August 25 - KMOV.com

Limited number of Ed Sheeran tickets to be released on August 25

Posted: Updated:
Ed Sheeran performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Ed Sheeran performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Ed Sheeran is set to perform at the Scottrade Center on September 17, and more tickets to that concert will be released. 

Due to production, a limited number of seats to the concert will be released on August 25 at 5 p.m. 

Fans can purchase the tickets online at ticketmaster.com. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly