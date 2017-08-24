Amazon opens two fulfillment centers in Metro East

Amazon is celebrating two grand openings in the Metro East.

The two fullfillment centers have been up and running for nearly a year now in Edwardsville. One specializes in handling larger items like TVs and sports equipment. The other deals with small products like books, toys and electronics.

The facilities have more than 2,000 workers and there are still job openings.

"This was a county that was suffering a little bit," said Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton. "The jobs that (Amazon) have brought to this county has changed this county as well, and we're very appreciative of that."

Several politicians took a tour of the facilities, including Senator Dick Durbin and Congressman John Shimkus.

