Better Family Life to hold Operation Clean Sweep event on Saturday

The call is out for volunteers this Saturday to help make two St. Louis neighborhoods cleaner and safer.

Operation Clean Sweep will target the city's Walnut Park and Mark Twain neighborhoods. The goal is to improve the quality of life for residents by clearing away brush and debris, as well as to eliminate cover for criminals.

"It's not just a city crisis, it can impact the entire metro area," said James Clark of Better Family Life. "We challenge everyone once again from East St. Louis to Lake St. Louis to be with us once again on Saturday morning."

Registration begins at 7:30 on Saturday morning at the Aspire Academy in the 5400 block of Thekla. Volunteers are asked to bring lawn tools.

