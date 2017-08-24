Man accused of robbing bank in Affton, Schnucks in Richmond Heights

Eric Dooley, 43 allegedly robbed a PNC Bank branch in Affton and a Schnucks store in Richmond Heights. Credit: STL County PD

A man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a PNC Bank branch in Affton on August 24 and a Schnucks store four days later.

Eric Dooley, 43, is charged with first-degree robbery and one count of stealing more than $750.

Police say he walked into the PNC Bank at 8930 Gravois Road at approximately 1:15 p.m.

He allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money from the register after implying he had a weapon to the teller.

On August 28, he allegedly went into a Schnucks in Richmond Heights, approached a counter and demanded money out of the register.

He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved