Non-custodial mother turns self in after daughter reported missing

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The non-custodial mother of a 3-year-old has turned herself into police.

Gwyneth Calhoun, 3, was believed to be in the custody of 33-year-old Sarah L. Calhoun, her mother, which is a violation of a temporary court order which granted full custody to the father. The duo was last seen on Friday, August 18.

Police did not believe the toddler is in any danger but all attempts to contact the mother were unsuccessful. Officials said they thought the elder Calhoun was trying to conceal the child from the father.

Thursday afternoon, Calhoun turned herself into police. A warrant for the mother was previously issued for child abduction.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved