Man accused of driving into protesters in The Grove charged

Cell phone video of a car driving through protest in The Grove (Credit: Jay-Marie Hill / Facebook)

Mark Colao, 59, is charged with resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a motor vehicle in an imprudent manner.. Credit :SLMPD

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) - Authorities in St. Louis say three people protesting a recent police shooting suffered minor injuries when a driver pulled into their rally as it blocked an intersection. The driver was later arrested and charged,

"We were literally under attack from a person who turned their car into a weapon," said KB Frazier.

KB Frazier told News 4 he was one of dozens taking part in a vigil to honor Kenny "Kiwi" Herring, a transgender woman when the incident occurred. Police say Herring was fatally shot Tuesday after using a knife to attack officers.

"The other cars that were stopped at the corner here," said Frazier. "They either turned around or they stopped, there was no need to put your foot on the acceleration."

Police spokeswoman Schron Jackson says Colao stopped, honked and attempted to drive around the protesters before some of them surrounded his car and began hitting it.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured the incident.

Jackson says the injured protesters had jumped onto the car and fell off when the driver pulled away.

"He was probably wanting to go home and he was trying to get through the crowd," said Dan Byington. "He wasn't trying to run anybody down."

Byington is a friend of Colao's who believes the situation simply got out of control.

"What's a person supposed to do in a situation like that," said Byington. "When you're surrounded completely by people and you're trying to inch your way out."

Witness Keith Rose says the driver had his middle fingers raised before accelerating through the group.

Thursday morning, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted that people should pick a different route if they encounter protesters and not continue driving.

Come on folks- don't drive into a protest- not acceptable -ever- find another route. Not safe- use common sense. EMS has been allowed thru — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) August 24, 2017

