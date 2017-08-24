Police ID man killed in Baden neighborhood Wednesday night

Investigators in the Baden neighborhood after a man was shot and killed Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Demetrice Fisher, 42, was shot multiple times in the 300 block of Christian around 11 p.m.

According to a News 4 photographer on the scene, the victim was found just outside of a pickup truck.

Other details regarding the shooting have not been released.

