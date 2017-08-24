Police ID man killed in Baden neighborhood Wednesday night - KMOV.com

NEW DETAILS

Police ID man killed in Baden neighborhood Wednesday night

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Investigators in the Baden neighborhood after a man was shot and killed Wednesday (Credit: KMOV) Investigators in the Baden neighborhood after a man was shot and killed Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Demetrice Fisher, 42,  was shot multiple times in the 300 block of Christian around 11 p.m.

According to a News 4 photographer on the scene, the victim was found just outside of a pickup truck.

Other details regarding the shooting have not been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly