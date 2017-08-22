NASA: Hold onto those glasses

Doctors say symptoms of eye damage during an eclipse may not show up right away and that a quick look will not result in vision loss.More >
Doctors say symptoms of eye damage during an eclipse may not show up right away and that a quick look will not result in vision loss.More >
A Jefferson County woman is facing charges for allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend while he was sleepingMore >
A Jefferson County woman is facing charges for allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend while he was sleepingMore >
A north St. Louis man is facing charges after he shot and killed an unintended target, police sayMore >
A north St. Louis man is facing charges after he shot and killed an unintended target, police sayMore >
Governor Eric Greitens issued on Tuesday a stay of execution in the Marcellus Williams case.More >
Governor Eric Greitens issued on Tuesday a stay of execution in the Marcellus Williams case.More >